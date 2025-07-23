/Watch: Andre Russell bids farewell to international cricket as West Indies, Aussie players give guard of honour

West Indies great Andre Russell bid farewell to international cricket on Tuesday (July 22) after he walked on the field for one last time against Australia. Having made his debut in 2010, Russell served West Indies cricket for 15 long years before calling time on his international career. He was given a guard of honour by both the West Indies and Australia players while walking out on the field for one final time.

Russell bids farewell to international cricket

“Words cannot explain what it meant. To represent the West Indies has been one of the proudest achievements in my life. When I was a kid, I did not expect to get to this level, but the more you start to play and get to love the sport, you realize what you can achieve. This inspired me to become better because I wanted to leave a mark in the maroon colours and become an inspiration to others,” Russell had said in a statement.

In a career spanning over 15 years, Russell represented the West Indies in 56 ODIs, 85 T20Is and a sole Test match in 2010. He was part of the team that won the 2012 and 2016 T20 World Cups, but it was franchise cricket where he made his name, notably with the Kolkata Knight Riders. During his international career, Russell scored more than 2000 runs and 132 wickets, cementing his place in the side.

Even the Aussie players gave a guard of honour to Russell, thereby highlighting his career achievements.

Australia take 2-0 lead in T20I series

Josh Inglis and Cameron Green have spoiled hometown hero Russell's international farewell as Australia cantered to a thumping eight-wicket win over the West Indies in the second T20 in Jamaica. Inglis (78no off 33 balls) and Green (56no off 32) shared an unbeaten 131-run third-wicket partnership as the West Australian pair comfortably overhauled the West Indies 8-172 with 28 balls remaining at Sabina Park as the tourists took a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.