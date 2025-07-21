/WI vs AUS, 1st T20I: Glenn Maxwell breaks Don Bradman's THIS record as Australia go 1-0 up in series

Australia’s Glenn Maxwell added another feather to his already impressive hat on Sunday (July 20) after he helped Australia win the opening T20I against the West Indies. Having played an 11-run knock against the West Indies at Sabina Park in Kingston, Maxwell leapfrogged Sir Don Bradman in the list of most runs by an Aussie batter in international cricket. Maxwell’s feat means he now has 7004 runs in 273 matches on the elite list of batters.

The Aussie all-rounder is one of the best in the business and his latest knock came in the thrilling three-wicket win. Bradman has 6996 runs in 52 Test matches and averaged nearly 100 in his red-ball career. On the other hand, Maxwell has averaged 31.69 and has represented Australia in all three formats, helping them win the T20 World Cup and the ODI World Cup. During this period he has 10 hundreds and 34 fifties, highlighting his importance as one of the best players in the world.

Maxwell’s most memorable knock was against Afghanistan when he scored 201 unbeaten while being injured. It is also the highest individual score by a batter in an ODI match in a chase, as Australia chased down a 293-run target after being 93/7 at one point in the 2023 ODI World Cup contest.

Most runs for Australia in ODIs

Ricky Ponting – 27,483 Runs

David Warner – 18,995 Runs

Steve Waugh – 18496 Runs

Alan Border – 17698 Runs

Steve Smith – 17371 Runs

Australia beat West Indies in first T20I

An 80-run partnership between Cameron Green and debutant Mitch Owen led Australia to a three-wicket victory over the West Indies with seven balls to spare. The Windies made 8-189, a total that would have been much higher had Ben Dwarshuis not taken three wickets in four balls in the penultimate over to put the brakes on the hosts' impressive charge. Australia lost Jake Fraser-McGurk for just 2 in the second over of the chase, and regular wickets thereafter.

But half centuries to Owen and Green pushed down the required rate enough so that even with some late wobbles, Australia had enough composure to see the chase to its conclusion.