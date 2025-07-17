Australia's pace attack dominates ICC rankings for bowlers, check Bumrah's position

Australian pace battery, alongside ace spinner Nathan Lyon, dominates the latest ICC rankings for bowlers. Mitchell Starc, who broke multiple records in his 6/9 against the West Indies in the just concluded Pink Ball Test, sits in the 10th place, while Scott Boland, who picked his maiden Test hat-trick in the same inning that wrapped up WI on 27 in the run chase, jumped six places to the sixth spot on the list. Captain Pat Cummins retained his place (in the third spot) with 838 ratings, while Lyon, who missed out on playing in Jamaica, dropped one place to seventh, but maintains his stance in the top ten.

Besides, Hazlewood, who returned with three wickets in the final Test of the series, is behind Cummins in fourth place on the list.



The list, dominated by the Aussies, also has Pakistan spinner Noman Ali in the fifth place, with South African quicks Kagiso Rabada (2) and Marco Jansen (9) also in the top ten. New Zealand seamer Matt Henry dropped one place to number seven, while India’s Jasprit Bumrah retained his place as the ranked number one Test bowler in the world.

Following his heroics at the Lord’s, wherein he picked another five-for of this series, Bumrah maintained his place at the top with a 908 rating points. Bumrah, however, is also the second-highest wicket-taker in the series (12) after his teammate and bowling quick Mohammed Siraj (13).

Root tops batting chart



England great and batting veteran Joe Root topped the batting chart following his 37th Test hundred at the Lord’s, leapfrogging his teammate Harry Brook at the top. Root scored a hundred (104) and 40 across both innings in the third Test that England won by 22 runs, whereas now third-placed Brook managed just 34 runs (11 and 23) in the game. New Zealand’s Kane Williamson is second on the list.



On the other hand, the Indian captain Shubman Gill, who enjoyed scoring massive runs in the first two Tests, including hitting his career-best 269, dropped three places from number six to nine following his mediocre run at Lord’s (16, 6). Keeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who endured a blow to his index finger while keeping, also dropped a place to number eight despite his fighting 74 in the first innings.

