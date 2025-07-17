/Andre Russell announces international retirement, reveals final match and opponent

Two-time T20 World Cup winner with West Indies, all-rounder Andre Russell announces his international retirement. Russell, 37, will retire after the first two T20Is against Australia at home at Sabina Park in Jamaica, starting Sunday (Jul 20). Russell’s shock announcement has come just seven months before the next T20 World Cup (in February 2026) in India and Sri Lanka. Having featured in 84 T20I matches for the Windies, Russell also played 56 ODIs and one Test.

"Words cannot explain what it meant. To represent the West Indies has been one of the proudest achievements in my life," Russell said on his retirement.



"When I was a kid, I did not expect to get to this level, but the more you start to play and get to love the sport, you realise what you can achieve. This inspired me to become better because I wanted to leave a mark in the maroon colours and become an inspiration to others."



"I love playing for the West Indies, and I love playing at home in front of my family and friends, where I get to showcase my talent and produce more high-quality performances. I want to finish my international career on a high while being a role model for the next generation of cricketers coming out of the Caribbean."

Meanwhile, Russell is the second high-profile name after keeper-batter Nicholas Pooran to announce international retirement in the past couple of months. Although Pooran’s T20 credentials keep him ahead of everyone in today’s cricket, none could match Russell’s impact on the shortest format.



"Andre has always been the consummate professional and a fierce competitor," WI coach Daren Sammy said. "Whether I was captaining him or now coaching him, his hunger to perform and win for West Indies has never wavered. I wish him all the best on his next chapter, and I hope he continues to inspire generations to come."



Matthew Forde, however, will be Russell’s replacement in the squad from the third T20Is onwards in St Kitts.

West Indies will host Australia for five T20Is, the squad for which was announced on Wednesday (Jul 16).

