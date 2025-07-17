/Meet 7 bowlers to pick most wickets in 1st over in Tests; 2 Indians on list but no Bumrah

LOGIN
Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Jul 17, 2025, 16:41 IST | Updated: Jul 17, 2025, 16:41 IST

Picking an early wicket with a red cherry is nothing less than an art, and several bowlers have mastered it. From England’s James Anderson to Australia’s Mitchell Starc, here’s a look at the top seven bowlers to pick up the most wickets in the first over of a Test.

James Anderson – 30 wickets
James Anderson – 30 wickets

The former England pacer James Anderson leads the chart for picking up the most number of wickets in the first over in Tests. Now retired, Anderson bagged 704 wickets in red-ball cricket.

Mitchell Starc – 23 wickets*
Mitchell Starc – 23 wickets*

Starc loves to dominate with the new ball. Having recently completed 400 Test wickets, he picked up three in the first over against West Indies in Australia’s first away Pink Ball Test, raising the tally to 23 and counting.

Glenn McGrath – 17 wickets
Glenn McGrath – 17 wickets

God with the new ball, former Australian quick Glenn McGrath is third on the list. In a career that spanned over 14 years, McGrath picked up 17 wickets in the first over in Tests, with his overall count reading 563.

Dale Steyn – 14 wickets
Dale Steyn – 14 wickets

How could this list be without the former world number one Test bowler, Dale Steyn? The ex-Protean quick has picked up 14 wickets in the first over in Tests, returning with a total of 439 wickets in Tests.

Zaheer Khan – 13 wickets
Zaheer Khan – 13 wickets

A wizard with a new ball in hand, India’s Zaheer Khan also made it to the list in the fifth spot. A bowling hero, Zaheer picked up 13 wickets in the first over in Tests.

Chaminda Vaas – 13 wickets
Chaminda Vaas – 13 wickets

The former Sri Lankan bowling great Chaminda Vaas has picked up 13 wickets in the first over in Tests, picking 355 wickets in total in Tests.

Irfan Pathan – 11 wickets
Irfan Pathan – 11 wickets

Another Indian on the list is Irfan Pathan, who, like Zaheer, also excelled with the new ball at hand. In his brief Test career, he picked up 11 wickets in the first over in Tests, including his maiden Test hat-trick against Pakistan in the Karachi Test in 2006.

