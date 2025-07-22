IND vs ENG: Gill reveals Pant's status as keeper-batter, uncapped pacer Kamboj's debut and Nair's place in playing XI for Manchester Test

India Test skipper Shubman Gill has ended the suspense over wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant's status for the fourth Test against England in Manchester which starts July 23. The Indian skipper also hinted at handing a debut to uncapped pacer Anshul Kamboj in wake of multiple injuries in the squad. Gill made the comments during the pre-match press conference on the eve of the Test - a must win for India to a their first Test series victory in England since 2007. India are currently trailing 1-2 after three Tests in the series with two more matches left to play.

Will Rishabh Pant keep wickets in Manchester Test vs England?

"Rishabh Pant will keep wickets in the fourth Test against England in Manchester," confirmed Gill ahead of the fourth Test. Pant had suffered a left-index finger injury during the Lord's Test. Dhruv Jurel kept wickets instead of Pant for the remainder of the Test but the southpaw batted in both the innings and scored a fifty as well despite the injury.

Anshul Kamboj to debut in Manchester Test vs England?

“He (Anshul Kamboj) is very close to making his debut. We will see between Prasidh and Anshul tomorrow. We have seen his (Kamboj's) skill set. We have the belief that he can win matches for us. It is never easy when there are injuries. Nitish (Reddy) is missing and Akash is also unavailable for this match. (But) we have good enough players to take 20 wickets," said Gill about the pace conundrum risen after injuries to Arshdeep Singh, Akash Deep and all-rounder Nitish Reddy.

