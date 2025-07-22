/IND-W vs ENG-W: Harmanpreet Kaur joins Mithali, Mandhana in 4K club with 102 in third ODI

India women skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, on Tuesday (Jul 22), became only the third player to go past 4000-plus ODI runs for the country. She achieved the milestone during her innings of 102 in the third ODI against England women at Chester-le-Street. Before Kaur, only Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana had reached the same milestone for India. Overall, she's 17th player in the world to go past 4000-plus runs in women's ODI's. Kaur now has 4,069 runs in women's ODIs - third most behind Mandhana's 4,588 and Mithali's 7,805 for India. Harman's innings also ensured that India finish their innings at a strong total of 318/6 in the series decider which hangs in balance at 1-1.