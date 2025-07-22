/IND-W vs ENG-W: Harmanpreet Kaur joins Mithali, Mandhana in 4K club with 102 in third ODI

LOGIN
Prashant Talreja
Published: Jul 22, 2025, 21:10 IST | Updated: Jul 22, 2025, 22:54 IST
Story highlights

Harmanpreet Kaur, during her innings of 102 in the third ODI against England, became only third Indian player to go past 4000-plus ODI runs in women's ODIs after Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana.

India women skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, on Tuesday (Jul 22), became only the third player to go past 4000-plus ODI runs for the country. She achieved the milestone during her innings of 102 in the third ODI against England women at Chester-le-Street. Before Kaur, only Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana had reached the same milestone for India. Overall, she's 17th player in the world to go past 4000-plus runs in women's ODI's. Kaur now has 4,069 runs in women's ODIs - third most behind Mandhana's 4,588 and Mithali's 7,805 for India. Harman's innings also ensured that India finish their innings at a strong total of 318/6 in the series decider which hangs in balance at 1-1.

Harmanpreet Kaur sixth women's player to score 1000-plus ODI runs in a single country away from home

Apart from that, Harman also became only the sixth player in women's ODI history to score 1000-plus runs in a single country away from home. Ahead of Kaur, Belinda Clark, Karen Rolton, Mithali Raj, Debbie Hockley, Charlotte Edwards had achieved the same feat. Here's how many runs each of them scored:

  • Belinda Clark (Australia) in New Zealand - 1794 runs
  • Karen Rolton (Australia) in New Zealand - 1727 runs
  • Mithali Raj (India) in England - 1555 runs
  • Debbie Hockley (New Zealand) in Australia -1151 runs
  • Charlotte Edwards (England) in India - 1118 runs
  • Harmanpreet Kaur (India) in England - 1087 runs
  • Charlotte Edwards (England) in New Zealand - 1042 runs
  • Mithali Raj (India) in New Zealand - 1027 runs

More to follow...

