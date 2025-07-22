/BAN vs PAK 2nd T2O: Shoriful Islam shines as Bangladesh pulls off a thrilling win

Shoriful Islam's 3/17 helped Bangladesh pull off a thrilling eight-run win against Pakistan in the second T20I being played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur on Tuesday (July 23). Pakistan won the toss and elected to have a bowl first on a pitch which favoured batters. For Bangladesh, Mohammad Naim and Parvez Hossain Emon opened the innings.

Jaker Ali was Bangladesh's highest scorer with 55 runs off 48 balls. His innings was laced with one boundary and five towering sixes. He was well supported by Mahedi Hasan, who contributed with 33 runs from 25 balls. His innings included two boundaries and two sixes. The Tigers could only manage a score of 133 runs from 20 overs as they were bowled out. For Pakistan, Salman Mirza was the pick of the bowler as he took 2/17 from his four overs. Ahmed Daniyal picked 2/23, Abbas Afridi scalped 2/37, while Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz picked one wicket each.

Chasing down the target, Pakistan opened with Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub. However, Bangladesh bowlers ran riot as visitors crumbled under pressure. Pakistan were reeling 15/5 as hosts started to dominate the game. Faheem Ashraf put up some fight as he made 51 off just 32 balls. His innings was laced with four boundaries and four sixes. Khushdil Shah and Abbas Afridi contributed with 13 and 19 runs respectively towards the end of the innings.