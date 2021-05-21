Cricket: 'Virat and Ravi bhai have worked really hard': Umesh Yadav ahead of the WTC finale

Umesh Yadav commended the effect of Ravi Shastri and captain Virat Kohli and adulated them for giving the players an unrestrained choice to communicate and play their game.

ALSO READ: 'WTC final is like a World Cup final for me': Umesh Yadav

Team India have seen an unfathomable ascent, particularly in the longest format of the game, where they have made the last of the debut ICC World Test Championship. Umesh Yadav gave the heft of the credit to the pair of Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri, who has acquired the group 'in sync'.

In an interview with ANI Umesh Yadav said: "Virat and Ravi bhai have worked really hard. The way Virat has captained and handled the team, the freedom and confidence that the captain and coach have given to the team keeps a lot of weightage because as a bowler or a batsman when you can play at your free will and freedom you definitely perform so much better,"

Umesh Yadav pointed out the kinship and the solidarity among the players which has made them an all-around oiled unit.

"When the team steps down on the ground, there is a kind of aggression, a feeling of backup and support. All 11 players are in sync with each other. So, coaches and captain deserve the credit for that. The players are very comfortable, there is a team spirit and good environment."

Many are regarding England as the last wilderness for India. Umesh Yadav said there has consistently been an outlook in the group to do well across all conditions. The quick bowler says the team has been progressing nicely in the course of the most recent five years.

"When you start playing you always think that no matter what the situation is, you should know how to win even in the toughest of conditions. I feel that winning against strong teams like England and Australia have been a good journey. So you get a feeling of satisfaction and you know that your team is headed in a good direction and I feel India has been doing so for the last 5 years," the fast-bowler added.

Umesh Yadav also highlighted the importance of bowling with patience and discipline, even though English conditions often suit fast bowlers.

"A lot of times, when we start bowling, the sun comes over and it gets dry in England due to the sun. So, the ball doesn't do enough movement then. When it's cloudy, then the ball also swings well. So, if we throw the ball in our control and in our discipline while playing in England, then that's the best otherwise it is difficult. So, to bowl with patience and discipline will be very important."

Umesh Yadav last played for India in the second Test against Australia in Melbourne, where he endured a calf injury. He is presently back to full wellness and will hope to make his imprint whenever offered a chance in the World Test Championship finale against New Zealand.

