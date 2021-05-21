Cricket: 'World Test Championship finals is like a World Cup final for me', says Umesh Yadav

Umesh Yadav says that the forthcoming World Test Championship finale against New Zealand is nothing less than the World Cup last for him and many others who are a part of the test squad.

Umesh Yadav knows that his odds of making a rebound in the ODI group are thin, and consequently the World Test Championship finale against the BlackCaps holds more incentive for him.

Ishant Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane have likewise recognized that for Test experts like them, the World Test Championship is significant as they are probably not going to make a leap forward in India's limited-overs arrangement.

Umesh Yadav is additionally apparently on a comparative boat, with his last ODI appearance coming in 2018.

In a conversation with ANI, Umesh Yadav said:

"Yes, Ishant Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane are correct. As a player when you are playing Test matches, the WTC is like a World Cup for you. It's very uncertain if we are going to get to play ODIs in the near future. So, as a Test match player, WTC is like a World Cup only. I also think the same. WTC final is different because you reach at that place by defeating a lot of good teams".

Team India have a strong bowling department that they have picked for their forthcoming visit through England. With Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, and Mohammed Siraj on the list, it stays not yet clear whether Umesh Yadav will get an opportunity to play in the culmination clash against New Zealand one month from now.

In the same way as others, Umesh Yadav additionally feels the current quick bowlers are the best India has had in their set of experiences. On being found out if the current Indian quick bowling unit is the best in the world, the 33-year-old was demure and said there are numerous extraordinary talents around.

"Can't say if India has the best fast-bowling attack in the world or not because there are so many teams with incredible talents. I'm sure as of now for India our fast bowling attack is the best and we are trying to improve and work and train on all our areas," he said.

