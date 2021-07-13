Cricket: 'They should realise their responsibility', De Silva on the Sri Lankan bio-bubble breach

Former Sri Lankan batsman Aravinda de Silva didn't mince his words and stated that disciplinary moves should be made against Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella, and Danushka Gunathilaka.

The trio were seen as liable for breaking COVID-19 conventions during Sri Lanka's new limited-overs visit through England. Therefore, the three players were sent back home halfway through the visit last month.

Aravinda De Silva stated that the players should have perceived the obligation of addressing their nation and stayed inside the bio-bubble.

“They should have realized their misbehavior and especially what was the fault they have done off the field. They should realize their responsibility and represent the country. When a bio-bubble is created they have to live according to the rules and regulations,” said De Silva (as quoted by dailynews.lk)

He further called attention to how the three players have a terrible record as far as disciple is concerned and contended that the trio, who have gone unpunished before, should be punished this time around.

“These three players have had bad records earlier in their career. If we had given a suitable punishment at that time, they would have not repeated this type of mistake. If we cannot give them the suitable punishment, they will never learn a lesson from this incident,” he said.

Last month, a video had surfaced of Niroshan Dickwella and Kusal Mendis purportedly breaching the bio-bubble in England. They were seen meandering on the roads of Durham after the last T20I.

The Sri Lankan cricket board has framed a five-member committee that will investigate the case and hand out appropriate disciplines. A few reports recommend the three could confront a long ban of a year from worldwide cricket.