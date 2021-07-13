Yashpal Sharma, 1983 World Cup winning cricketer, dies of cardiac arrest

Yashpal Sharma, a former Indian cricketer and and member of World Cup winner team in 1983, died of a heart attack on Tuesday.

Yashpal was a key figure in India's World Cup victory in 1983.

In his international career, Yashpal played 37 Tests, scoring 1606 runs, and 42 ODIs in which he scored 883, including a match-winning 61 in the 1983 World Cup semi-final.



He was the leading scorer in three major victories for India, including the tournament opener, a potential Quarter-Final, and the Semi-Final.

The 66-year-old former Punjab cricketer was regarded as a gifted middle-order batsman.

In 1972, Yashpal made his name first time when he scored 260 points for Punjab schools against Jammu and Kashmir schools.

During the early part of 2000, he was also a national selector.



Tributes pour in for 1983 World Cup winner

Heartbreaking to learn about the passing away of 1983 World Cup winner #YashpalSharma .

My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.

Pray that his soul attain Sadgati. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/Cz0URjCTjY — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) July 13, 2021 ×

Sad to hear the passing away of #YashpalSharma . My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/vN8y9qtlWS — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 13, 2021 ×

Deeply saddened to hear about former 🇮🇳 cricketer, Shri. Yashpal Sharma's demise.



The nation will forever be in awe of his middle-order heroics, including 'that Badam shot' in a memorable World Cup winning campaign. pic.twitter.com/NgsSZNf25T — Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks😷) (@DelhiCapitals) July 13, 2021 ×

(With inputs from agencies)