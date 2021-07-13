Yashpal Sharma, 1983 World Cup winning cricketer, dies of cardiac arrest

WION Web Team
NEW DELHI Published: Jul 13, 2021, 11:34 AM(IST)

Yashpal Sharma Photograph:( Twitter )

India's 1983 World Cup hero Yashpal Sharma died on Tuesday after suffering a massive cardiac arrest.He was 66 and is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son. 

Yashpal was a key figure in India's World Cup victory in 1983. 

In his international career, Yashpal played 37 Tests, scoring 1606 runs, and 42 ODIs in which he scored 883, including a match-winning 61 in the 1983 World Cup semi-final.

He was the leading scorer in three major victories for India, including the tournament opener, a potential Quarter-Final, and the Semi-Final.

The 66-year-old former Punjab cricketer was regarded as a gifted middle-order batsman. 

In 1972, Yashpal made his name first time when he scored 260 points for Punjab schools against Jammu and Kashmir schools.

During the early part of 2000, he was also a national selector. 

Tributes pour in for 1983 World Cup winner

(With inputs from agencies)

