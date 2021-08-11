Cricket - Stuart Broad suffers injury ahead of 2nd Test against India: Reports

WION Web Team
New Delhi, Delhi, India Published: Aug 11, 2021, 12:08 PM(IST)

Stuart Broad Photograph:( AFP )

Follow Us

Story highlights

This comes as a major scare for England as they already miss the services of Jofra Archer, due to injury and their star all-rounder Ben Stokes, as he is taking a break from international cricket to take care of his mental health. 

England pacer Stuart Broad has tweaked his right calf during a warm-up match ahead of Lord's Test against India on Tuesday. 

ALSO READ: IPL 2021: 'We have a really good shot at making it to the playoffs,' says Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Riyan Parag

"Stuart Broad tweaked his right calf during England's warm-up at Lord's and was unable to train with the rest of the squad," according to ESPNcricinfo.

"He will have a scan on Wednesday to determine the extent of his injury."

According to a report in The Guardian, Broad twisted his right ankle after slipping "while undertaking a light warm-up jog."

This comes as a major scare for England as they already miss the services of Jofra Archer, due to injury and their star all-rounder Ben Stokes, as he is taking a break from international cricket to take care of his mental health. 

ALSO READ: Cricket: It will be great to see cricket as an Olympic sport, says Joe Root

The first team ended in a draw wafter the final day of the first Test was washed out. India were on top of the game, however, had to settle for a draw. 

Joe Root and Co. will be looking to strengthen their batting lineup after their performance in the first Test. The second Test between the two juggernauts kicks off on Thursday. 

Topics

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
No match is being played.
Aug 09, 2021 | 5th T20I
Australia in Bangladesh, 5 T20I Series, 2021
BAN
(20.0 ov) 122/8
VS
AUS
62 (13.4 ov)
Bangladesh beat Australia by 60 runs
Full Scorecard →
Aug 04, 2021 | 1st Test
Pataudi Trophy, 2021
ENG
(65.4 ov) 183
(85.5 ov) 303
VS
IND
278 (84.5 ov)
52/1 (14.0 ov)
England drew with India
Full Scorecard →
Read in App