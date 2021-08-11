Cricket - Stuart Broad suffers injury ahead of 2nd Test against India: Reports

England pacer Stuart Broad has tweaked his right calf during a warm-up match ahead of Lord's Test against India on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: IPL 2021: 'We have a really good shot at making it to the playoffs,' says Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Riyan Parag

"Stuart Broad tweaked his right calf during England's warm-up at Lord's and was unable to train with the rest of the squad," according to ESPNcricinfo.

"He will have a scan on Wednesday to determine the extent of his injury."

According to a report in The Guardian, Broad twisted his right ankle after slipping "while undertaking a light warm-up jog."

This comes as a major scare for England as they already miss the services of Jofra Archer, due to injury and their star all-rounder Ben Stokes, as he is taking a break from international cricket to take care of his mental health.

ALSO READ: Cricket: It will be great to see cricket as an Olympic sport, says Joe Root

The first team ended in a draw wafter the final day of the first Test was washed out. India were on top of the game, however, had to settle for a draw.

Joe Root and Co. will be looking to strengthen their batting lineup after their performance in the first Test. The second Test between the two juggernauts kicks off on Thursday.