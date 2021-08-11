Cricket: It will be great to see cricket as an Olympic sport, says Joe Root

England Test captain Joe Root accepts cricket can be viewed as an Olympic game and it would mean a ton to the game overall. The ICC has been pushing to get cricket the situation with an Olympic game for the 2028 Olympics and Root positively feels that is an extraordinary thought.

Addressing the media ahead of the second Test against India at Lord's, Joe Root emphasized how important it is to grow the sport of cricket in as many nations as could reasonably be expected. So to have cricket as a game on an Olympic stage would be ideal for its notice.

"I think it's great. We constantly talk about how we can grow the game. It will be great to see cricket as an Olympic sport," he said.

Joe Root feels that if at all cricket is presented as an Olympic game, the Hundred could be an ideal format for the same.

"The Hundred seems to fit the bill, doesn't it? It will be great to get cricket on that stage and get a reach out to other countries and what an opportunity it would be," he stated.

Moeen Ali has been called up to England's Test squad for the series against India. The all-rounder looks all set to have an impact in the second Test match which gets in progress tomorrow at Lord's.

"He's got capabilities with bat and ball, and that's why he's been called into the squad. Albeit the shorter format he's in imperious form at the minute, playing with great confidence," he said

"We know what he's capable of in a Test arena. We've seen it before, capable of scoring big hundreds, winning games with the ball, he's a fine cricketer" he added.

When inquired as to whether Moeen could be in contention for the second Test at Lord's, Joe Root dropped a clue that recommends the all-rounder will absolutely have his impact.

"He's certainly a great contender. We've not been to the ground yet to assess conditions and weigh things up but he's certainly in a great position to potentially play," he concluded.