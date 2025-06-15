/Steve Smith avoids surgery on injured finger, set to miss series opener against West Indies

Australia's key batter Steve Smith is set to miss the opening Test against the West Indies after sustaining a finger injury while playing in the World Test Championship (WTC). As reported late Saturday evening (June 14), the news came as a minor relief, considering Smith was likely to undergo surgery on the injured finger. The Australian former captain sustained a finger injury on his little finger on Day 3 of the WTC final, where South Africa prevailed to end their ICC trophy drought.

Smith to avoid surgery on injured finger

"I'd say first Test may be unlikely, and then go from there, but it's bit early just to tell," Australia captain Pat Cummins said after the shock World Test Championship final loss against South Africa on Saturday.

More to Follow...