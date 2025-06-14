England to host next three editions of World Test Championship final - Report

The World Test Championship (WTC) final is all set for a frantic conclusion as South Africa sit in pole position to end their drought of ICC trophies. Needing 69 runs more to win on Day 4, South Africa are all but going to win the 2025 edition of the WTC final. However, it is the next three editions that are already part of the conversation. According to a prominent report, England is set to host the final of the next three editions.

England to host WTC final until 2031?

It is reported that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has received a letter from the International Cricket Council (ICC), giving them the hosting rights for the WTC final in the next three cycles. If this is the case, then England and Wales will keep the WTC final until 2031 with all of those contests set to take place in English summer.

This means the WTC finals will take place between June and August, most probably in June.

The decision won’t go well with former India captain Rohit Sharma, who had earlier stated that the WTC final should be played around the world and at any time of the year and not necessarily in England alone.

“Why after the IPL final? Why cannot it be March? June is not the only month we should play the final,” Rohit said following India’s defeat to Australia.

“It can be played any time of the year and anywhere in the world, not just in England.”

Since its inception in 2021, the WTC finals have been home to England with New Zealand winning the inaugural edition. Australia won the second edition in 2023 beating India in the final at the Oval.

Lord’s is currently hosting the third final at the time of writing as South Africa sit in pole position to clinch the coveted silverware.

If the reports are true, Cardiff is likely to get hosting rights for at least one final as part of the England and Wales Cricket Board.

Interestingly, despite being the hosts on multiple occasions England are yet to taste glory in the red-ball format.