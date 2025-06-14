/Australia’s 5 most significant defeats in ICC events featuring 2025 WTC final

After Australia defeat to South Africa in the World Test Championship final, here is a look at five biggest defeats they have suffered in an ICC tournament.
South Africa beat Australia by five wickets to win their first ICC trophy in 27 years at the Lord’s Cricket Ground. The Aussies who entered the WTC final as defending champions were brought to the knees in a four-day Clasico at the Home of Cricket.
Led by Arjuna Ranatunga Sri Lanka became the first Asian team to beat Australia in a World Cup match as they won the final. This was Australia’s second ODI World Cup final defeat after the 1975 showpiece against the West Indies.
Facing a young Indian team in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup in 2007, Australia were the heavy favourites to win the match. However, inspired by MS Dhoni and his leadership India beat Australia to book a place in the final where they later beat Pakistan to lift the inaugural T20 World Cup.
Playing in the final of the maiden ODI World Cup, Australia fell short of the 292-run target by 17 runs as West Indies claimed the prestigious honour. West Indies captain Clive Lloyd scored an 85-ball 102 while Australia finished runners-up.
Chasing their maiden T20 World Cup, Australia were full of confidence heading into the final as they beat Pakistan in the semis. However, Paul Collingwood and Co upset the odds and beat Australia by seven wickets at Bridgetown.