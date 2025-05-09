Cricket South Africa (CSA) has appointed Shukri Conrad as the new head coach of the South African men’s cricket team in all formats. The announcement was made by the official X handle of CSA on Friday (9 May).

Conrad, who was already in charge of the Test team, will now also lead the ODI and T20I sides. He has replaced Rob Walter, who stepped down at the end of April 2025.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Shukri Conrad as the Proteas Men’s all-format head coach.



Conrad, who has led the Test side since January 2023, will now take charge of the white-ball formats starting with the T20 International tri-series… pic.twitter.com/zXNoutPnKE — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) May 9, 2025

Conrad has done phenomenally well with the Test side. Under his leadership, South Africa made it to the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) for the 2023-25 cycle. Now, CSA has trusted him with the full-time role across all formats until the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup, which will be hosted in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

"I'm truly honoured to be entrusted with the responsibility of leading the national team across all three formats," Conrad said in a CSA statement.

"Coaching the Test side has been the greatest privilege of my cricket journey, and to now oversee the white-ball teams as well is something unbelievably special. I'm genuinely excited about the prospects that lie ahead. South African cricket has incredible white- ball talent, from the calibre of our senior players to the emerging group of juniors aspiring to represent the Proteas. There's a strong foundation to build on, and I believe we have what it takes to achieve something special," the newly appointed Head coach added.

The new all-format coach also spoke about the tight schedule for the Proteas.

“We have a busy time coming up,” he said. “There’s the WTC final next month, the T20 World Cup in 2026, and then the 50-over World Cup in 2027. Planning will be key so we can manage the players and field strong teams in every format.”

Next month, South Africa will play Australia in the WTC final at Lord’s Stadium in London. The team, led by Temba Bavuma, topped the WTC points table with eight wins from 12 matches and a points percentage of 69.44%. South Africa has a chance to create history and end their 27-year-long ICC trophy drought. They had last won the 1998 Champions Trophy.

With Conrad’s appointment, South Africa hopes to build a strong team across formats and bring home the ICC Test mace next month