IND-W vs SL-W: Smriti Mandhana joins elite club in fourth T20I, completes 10000 international runs

Smriti Mandhana joined an elite club of players on Sunday (Dec 28) as India hosted Sri Lanka in the fourth T20I at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. The 2025 Women’s World Cup winner was at her fluent best on Sunday, smashing 80 runs off 48 balls, thereby joining elite of players like Mithali Raj, Suzie Bates and Charlotte Edwards. As a result of her knock India scored 221/2 in their 20 overs having batted first.

Mandhana joins elite club

In the fourth contest of the five-match series, the dashing Indian opener looked at her best with the bat and completed 10000 international runs. This saw her become the fourth player to score 10000 international runs. It took the Indian batter 280 matches to reach the feat, having smashed 629 runs in Tests, 5322 runs in ODIs and 4022 runs in T20Is. She is also one of the highest run scorers in the T20Is. Smirti’s innings consisted of 11 fours and 3 sixes as she was striking at 166 with the bat.

Most international runs in Women’s Cricket

10868 - Mithali Raj (IND)

10652 - Suzie Bates (NZ)

10273 - Charlotte Edwards (ENG)

10000* - Smriti Mandhana (IND)

9301 - Stafanie Taylor (WI)

8352 - Meg Lanning (AUS)

What happened in the match?

Making her 150th T20I appearance, Chamari Athapaththu’s Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field first. A decision that backfired for the visitors as the Indian opening pair put a stand of 162 runs for the opening wicket, Shafali Verma scoring 79 off 46, which included 12 fours and a six. On the other hand, Smriti was also in great nick of form as she scored 80 off 48 for the Women in Blue.

Later, Richa Ghosh (40 off 16) and Harmanpreet Kaur (16 off 10) helped India reach 200 in what was another run feast for the home side.