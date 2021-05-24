Cricket: Saeed Ajmal slams Mohammad Amir over retirement fiasco

Saeed Ajmal has slammed the left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir over his retirement disaster. The 29-year-old had announced his retirement from global cricket a year ago and made it clear he wouldn't make a rebound until the current team's management leaves.

Mohammad Amir has had his issues with bowling coach Waqar Younis and head coach Misbah-ul-Haq. He wants to play for Pakistan, however, accepts the veteran duo didn't back him enough and blamed him for not being focused and committed towards the National team.

In a conversation with Cricket Pakistan, Saeed Ajmal opened up about Mohammad Amir's whole retirement scene.

Despite the fact that Ajmal, in the same way as other others, didn't have the specific subtleties, he trusts Amir shouldn't have spoken the manner in which he did about Misbah and Waqar.

“From what he is saying, it looks like he was dealt unfairly. But I don’t know what happened between him and team management behind the scenes. He is saying that he will only play for Pakistan after Misbah and Waqar leave their post as head coach and bowling coach. Such players suffer exactly this way” - he said.

Ajmal additionally trusts Amir should allow his bowling to do the talking as opposed to giving dubious proclamations, as that would just make his odds of a Pakistan rebound more troublesome.

“It is not right for a player to ask for the removal of a coach. Amir should focus on his performance and cement his place before making such demands.”

Ajmal is additionally of the assessment that Mohammad Amir settled on the choice to resign too soon and out of sheer distress. He figures the pacer might have dealt with the circumstance somewhat more maturely.

Notwithstanding, the Pakistan veteran feels Amir should now adhere to his choice and do whatever it takes not to make a global rebound.

“Amir had given his retirement out of desperation but now he is thinking of coming back. If he has made his decision to retire, then he should stick to it” - he said.

At the point when Amir burst onto the scene in 2009, many contrasted him with the incomparable Wasim Akram. He was bound for more noteworthy things however got engaged with a significant spot-fixing outrage and needed to serve a five-year boycott.

Making his comeback in 2016, many accepted this was the resurrection of a likely top-notch player. Tragically, Mohammad Amir's promising vocation has reached an untimely stop again, and he may never highlight Pakistan again.

