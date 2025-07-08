/Rishabh Pant's IPL teammate bags mega deal in DPL 2025 auction, bigger than his IPL contract

Rishabh Pant's IPL teammate Digvesh Rathi has bagged a mega deal in the recently concluded Delhi Premier League (DPL) auctions on Sunday (July 6). Known for his leg-spin and tricky bowling, Rathi was the second most expensive buy in the auction at the price of ₹38 lakh ($44,322), having entered the auction at his base price of ₹10 lakh ($11,663).

Delhi Superstarz secure Rathi's services

Purani Dilli were also interested in Rathi during the auction but it was South Delhi Superstarz who signed him in the end for ₹38 lakh ($44,322). The spinner's value has been rapidly increased after the IPL 2025 as he will be earning ₹8 lakh ($9,331 ) more in DPL than he did in the IPL.

The 25-year old, who hails from Delhi had a strong IPL 2025 season. He bagged 14 wickets in 13 matches at an economy rate of 8.25. However, he also made headlines for his controversial ‘notebook’ celebration and a few on field clashes.

He was suspended for a match due to his unique celebration style and paid penalties for his misconduct during the season.

In the same auction, Simarjit Singh, who was the part of SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2025 became the most expensive player in the auction, signing a deal at ₹39 lakh ($45,493) with Central Delhi Kings. He was also the top wicket-taker in the last DPL season.

The 2025 DPL auction showed how fast the league is growing and how young Indian players like Digvesh Rathi are becoming more valuable in the domestic cricket.

Most expensive players in DPL 2025 auction

Simarjeet Singh (Central Delhi Kings) - ₹39 lakhs ($45,493)

Digvesh Rathi (South Delhi Superstarz) - ₹38 lakhs ($44,322)

Nitish Rana (West Delhi Lions) - ₹34 lakhs ( $39,667)

Prince Yadav (New Delhi Tigers) - ₹33 lakhs ($38,500)