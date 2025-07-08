IND vs ENG: Who was the first Indian to score a hundred against England in Test cricket? Details here

During the ongoing Test series between India and England, several visiting batters have scored centuries including twin tons from Rishabh Pant and captain Shubman Gill. While the current crop of players are making rounds, it is fascinating to know that the first batter to score a ton against England was in the pre-independence era. The legendary batter was renowned for his stroke play and attacking approach and took the game against the opposition.

Who was the first Indian to score a Test century against England?

The first Indian player to score a century in Test cricket against England was Lala Amarnath. He achieved this milestone in 1933 during his debut Test match against England in Mumbai. He also later become the first captain of independent India’s cricket team, writing his name in the Indian cricket folklore.

International Test Stats

Lala Amarnath was an all-rounder and represented India in 24 Test matches from 1933 to 1952. He scored 878 runs in 40 innings, including one century and four half centuries. He also contributed with the ball, bagging 45 wickets during his Test career.

Domestic FC Stats

In domestic cricket, he played 186 first-class matches and scored 10426 runs in 286 innings at an average of 41.37. His record includes 31 centuries and 39 fifties. And as a bowler, he took 463 wickets in his first-class career, including 19 five-wickets hauls.

Lala Amarnath’s contributions as both a batter and bowler make him one of the most respected and famous players in Indian cricket history. He passed away in Delhi in 2000 at the age of 88.

India ready to conquer Lord's