/RCB title celebration stampede: Top franchise official among four arrested by Bengaluru police

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have been dealt a blow as their top marketing official Nikhil Sosale is among four people arrested by the Bengaluru Police in the aftermath of the stampede. On Wednesday (June 4), a day after RCB’s maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title win, an unfortunate incident occurred during the title celebration in Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium claiming the lives of at least 11 people. After the incident, Bengaluru Police have moved strictly and are now taking necessary actions.

Top official arrested by Bengaluru Police

With at least 11 people losing their lives in the stampede in the Chinnaswamy Stadium, questions were raised about the administration and law and order in Bengaluru. In turn, the Bengaluru Police has moved swiftly and taken action against the RCB official Sosale and three other officials from event management company DNA Entertainment Private Limited.

A First Investigation Report (FIR) was filed on Thursday (June 5) evening with several names including Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) – secretary and treasurer. However, both are now absconding, trying to avoid arrest in the stampede case.

As things stand, the Bengaluru Police are likely to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to arrest the wanted and investigate the cause of the stampede.

In addition, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah suspended Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda and several other senior police officials in connection with the incident.

According to an official notification, senior IPS officer Seemanth Kumar Singh, Additional Director General of Police, Bengaluru Metropolitan Task Force, was "transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders" as Additional Director General of Police and Bengaluru police commissioner.

The Chief Minister also ordered the arrest of representatives of the RCB team, DNA Entertainment Private Limited, and KSCA, hours after an FIR was registered against them under various charges, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder.