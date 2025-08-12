/Ravichandran Ashwin addresses CSK exit rumours, says 'it's franchise's responsibility to...'

Former World Cup winner and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spin legend Ravichandran Ashwin has finally broken the silence on his exit rumours as speculations have been fuelled after a recent media report. Ashwin, now in his second stint with CSK, could be traded or released by the franchise as they look for a revamp for the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) season. However, Ashwin has thrown the ball in CSK’s court, stating it is the franchise’s responsibility to communicate with the player over his exit.

Ashwin addresses CSK exit rumours

"I played three years for RR," Ashwin said on his YouTube show. "After my 1st year, I got an email from the CEO saying this is your performance, this is our expectation and we're renewing your contract. It's one plus one plus one - the contract renewal. After every season, it's the responsibility of the franchise to communicate to the player if they're retaining or releasing him," said Ashwin.

As things stand, Ashwin occupies a significant portion of the salary and price; he was bought for INR 9.75 crore in the mega auctions held in November 2024. His return was a welcome boost for the franchise, but did no favours to an already ageing squad. The veteran spinner is already 38, and by the time the next auctions arrive, he will turn 40. On the other hand, CSK already have players like MS Dhoni (44) and Ravindra Jadeja (36) who have passed their peak and contribute to the already ageing squad.

On the performance side, Ashwin has been a great servant to all the franchises he has played in the past. However, with nine matches played and seven wickets taken in IPL 2025, he is clearly not someone the franchise can trust for a long time. He announced retirement from international cricket in December 2024, marking the end of an era in Indian cricket, which means he will have less competitive cricket to play in the build-up to IPL 2026.

On the other hand, CSK are also yet to comment on the situation, meaning the exit talk remains a hot rumour.