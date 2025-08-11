/'Missed century by 100 runs': Netizens troll Babar Azam as Pakistan batter slumps to new low in WIndies defeat

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s poor run with the bat continued after he was dismissed for a duck in the second ODI against the West Indies on Sunday (August 10) in Trinidad & Tobago. Since then it's been over 700 days and 71 innings for him, without the magical three-figure mark in any international match. Babar who was once considered to be Virat Kohli’s successor in ODI cricket is enduring a poor form across formats. After his latest dismissal, netizens trolled Babar's form, as he has not scored an international century since August 2023.

In the first ODI against West indies on Friday (August 7), the 30-year-old fell three runs short of half-century and in the second match, West Indies pacer Jayden Seales bowled him out for a duck. The match itself was disappointing for the Pakistan team as other players also failed to contribute much to the team.

In a rain-shortened 37-over game at the Brian Lara Stadium, Pakistan scored only 171 runs for the loss of 7 wickets. Not only Babar but captain Mohammad Rizwan also struggled against the West Indies bowling and made just 16 runs off 38 balls. Overall no Pakistani batter crossed 40-run mark.

The home side would later chase the 184-run target in 33.2 overs after it was reset due to rain. While West Indies batters chased the DLS-set target to win by five wickets, it was the former Pakistan captain who made the headlines.

Seeing this performance of Pakistan's team, social media was quick to react and specifically pointed out Babar for his current form. One user wrote, “no Zimbabwe, no Nepal, no party for Babar Azam". Another pointed out, “Babar Azam has now gone 71 innings and 712 days without an international century. Last ton was vs Nepal in Asia Cup 2023.”

Third user wrote, “ With Babar Azam not being at his best for a while now. I am beginning to ask this question? Is he out of form or just past his prime ?”.