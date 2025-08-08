Top five bowlers with best bowling economy in WI vs PAK ODIs, only one Pakistani bowler is on list

From Malcolm Marshall to Curtly Ambrose, here's a look at the top five bowlers with best bowling economy in West Indies vs Pakistan matches (ODIs).
Former West Indies great Malcolm Marshall tops the list of bowlers with best bowling economy in West Indies vs Pakistan ODI matches. In 37 ODI matches against Pakistan, he took 43 wickets at an average of 26.32 and bowling economy of 3.61. His tally also includes a single four-wicket haul.
Curtly Ambrose, known for his deadly bouncers and yorkers, features second on this list. The former West Indies pacer played 44 matches against Pakistan and took 69 wickets at an average of 21.34 and bowling economy of 3.64.His tally includes three four-wicket hauls and one five-wicket hauls.
The former West Indies speedster, Courtney Walsh, features third on this list. During his era, he played 52 ODI matches against Pakistan and took 65 wickets at an average of 27.49 and bowling economy of 3.75. His tally also includes three four-wicket huals.
Abdul Qadir, Known for his mystery bowling, features fourth on this list. He is the only Pakistani bowler in top five of this list. The former played 33 ODI matches against West Indies and took 29 wicket at a bowling average of 39.10 and economy of 3.93.
The former West Indies spinner, Roger Harper, features next on this list. In 26 ODI matches against Pakistan, he took 16 wickets at an average of 52.56 and bowling economy of 3.96.