/WI vs PAK: West Indies level ODI series with Pakistan as Roston Chase, Justin Greaves star

The West Indies beat Pakistan by five wickets on Sunday as Roston Chase and Justin Greaves led the charge with the bat to level the one-day series between the sides. Chase had 49 runs and Greaves was not out for 26 with a thrilling selection of fours and sixes in a game shortened by rain delays in Tarouba.

Earlier, West Indies' poor start was steadied by Sherfane Rutherford's 33-ball 45 to put the home side back in the driving seat.

Chase sealed the deal by steering a delivery from Hasan Ali through cover for four and he punched the air in celebration.

"I'm happy with the win. We had to come in and level the series, so very pleased," Chase, who was named man of the match, said.

The decisive third match of the series takes place at the same venue on Tuesday.

