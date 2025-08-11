LOGIN
From Virat Kohli to Babar Azam, 5 batters with highest individual scores in Asia Cup

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Aug 11, 2025, 18:50 IST | Updated: Aug 11, 2025, 18:50 IST

The Asia Cup is starting from September 9, 2025. India will play their first match against UAE on September 10 at the Dubai International Stadium

Virat Kohli (India) - 183 vs Pakistan, 2012
(Photograph: AFP)

Virat Kohli (India) - 183 vs Pakistan, 2012

Virat Kohli sits at the top of this list for the highest individual score in Asia Cup with a score of 183 runs off 148 balls against Pakistan at Mirpur in 2012. He hammered 22 fours and one six, during his record innings. So far, it remains the highest individual score in the tournament history.

Babar Azam (Pakistan) - 151 vs Nepal, 2023
(Photograph: AFP)

Babar Azam (Pakistan) - 151 vs Nepal, 2023

The star Pakistani batter, Babar Azam, features second on this list. He smashed 151 off 131 balls against Nepal in Multan. During this innings, he hit 14 boundaries and six sixes and maintained a strike rate of 115.26.

Younis Khan (Pakistan) - 144 vs Hong Kong, 2004
(Photograph: AFP)

Younis Khan (Pakistan) - 144 vs Hong Kong, 2004

Veteran Pakistani middle-order batter, Younis Khan played a valuable 144-run knock from 122 balls against Hong Kong in the 2004 Asia Cup. His innings was laced with eight fours and three sixes. He ranks third on this list.

Mushfiqur Rahim (Bangladesh) - 144 vs Sri Lanka, 2018
(Photograph: AFP)

Mushfiqur Rahim (Bangladesh) - 144 vs Sri Lanka, 2018

Bangladeshi keeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim features fourth on this list. During a match against Sri Lanka in Dubai, he scored 144 runs off 150 balls, including 11 fours and four sixes.

Shoaib Malik (Pakistan) - 143 vs India, 2004
(Photograph: AFP)

Shoaib Malik (Pakistan) - 143 vs India, 2004

The former Pakistan batter, Shoaib Malik, also features on this list. He smashed 143 runs off just 127 balls, during an Asia Cup match against India in 2004. His innings also includes 18 fours and a six.

