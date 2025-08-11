Asia Cup 2025: Vice-captaincy change on the cards? Bumrah among front-runners — Reports

Shubman Gill, fresh from his stellar showing in the recent Test series against England, is emerging as the player in focus ahead of the Asia Cup T20 in the UAE next month. However, he may have competition from Axar Patel for the vice-captain’s role in the Indian squad. Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is also set to feature in the tournament, though he is likely to be rested for the first Test against the West Indies in early October.

The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee is expected to name the Asia Cup squad on August 19 or 20, depending on when the Centre of Excellence’s Sports Science team submits the medical report for all players. This includes skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who has resumed batting practice at the nets in Bengaluru.

While some tough selection calls lie ahead, the selectors are keen to maintain the continuity that has brought success since Suryakumar took charge as T20 captain. Axar Patel was the vice-captain during the recent home series against England, while Gill had the role when Suryakumar was first appointed full-time skipper in Sri Lanka last year.

"Abhishek Sharma is world's No. 1 T20 batter in last ICC rankings. Sanju Samson has been fantastic last season with both bat and gloves. So it will certainly be a tough call but Shubman in current form (although in Tests) can't be ignored. He had a good IPL also. Problem for selectors is, there are too many performers at the top of the order," a BCCI source privy to developments was quoted saying to news agency PTI.



This surplus makes it difficult to slot in Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan. KL Rahul, now India’s first-choice ODI wicketkeeper, is also unlikely to be considered as he does not bat in the middle order.

Second wicketkeeper race

Samson is almost certain to take the first keeper’s spot, leaving the second slot to be contested between Jitesh Sharma and Dhruv Jurel. Jurel featured in the last T20 series, while Jitesh impressed as a finisher during RCB’s IPL-winning campaign.

Injury update

Hardik Pandya remains India’s primary white-ball seam-bowling all-rounder, but Nitish Kumar Reddy is unlikely to recover from the injury he picked up against England. Shivam Dube, who made an impactful comeback in that series, is expected to retain his place. Axar Patel and Washington Sundar will provide spin-bowling all-round options.

Seam attack question

With Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh confirmed, the third seamer’s slot will likely go to either Prasidh Krishna—who took 25 wickets in the last IPL—or Harshit Rana, known for his heavy deliveries.

Likely Contenders for Asia Cup Squad: