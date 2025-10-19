/Rashid Khan removes PSL side Lahore Qalandars from X profile, hours after Pakistan's deadly airstrikes

Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan condemned Pakistan’s alleged airstrikes in Paktika province, as at least 10 people were killed in the wee hours of Saturday (Oct 18). Now Rashid has moved a step ahead and removed Pakistan Super League (PSL) side Lahore Qalandars from his X handle. This comes as he sympathises with the loss of life in Afghanistan while distancing himself from any association with Pakistan, which has been alleged to have carried out the airstrikes.

Rashid removes Lahore Qalandars from X profile

On Sunday, netizens observed Rashid’s X handle, which mentioned his current teams and the Afghanistan national side, highlighting his professional status. However, when compared to his Friday’s profile, Lahore Qalandars were missing from it. His current profile sees the mention of Afghanistan, Sydney Thunder and Gujarat Titans, but no Lahore Qalandars.

On Saturday, he took to his X handle and condemned Pakistan’s airstrikes on Afghanistan.

"I am deeply saddened by the loss of civilian lives in the recent Pakistani aerial strikes on Afghanistan," Rashid wrote. "A tragedy that claimed the lives of women, children, and aspiring young cricketers who dreamed of representing their nation on the world stage."

"It is absolutely immoral and barbaric to target civilian infrastructure. These unjust and unlawful actions represent a grave violation of human rights and must not go unnoticed," continued Rashid.

"In light of the precious innocent souls lost, I welcome the ACB's decision to withdraw from upcoming fixtures against Pakistan. I stand with our people at this difficult time; our national dignity must come before all else," concluded Rashid.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) also confirmed the death of three cricketers in a detailed statement. The board did not hold back and has since withdrawn from a tri-nation T20I series, which involved Pakistan.