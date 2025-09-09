/AFG vs HK, Asia Cup 2025: From Rashid Khan to Nizakat Khan - Top key players to watch out

From Rashid Khan to Nizakat Khan, here's a look at the top five key players to watch out in the upcoming Asia Cup match between Hong Kong and Afghanistan.
Afghanistan star batter, Sediqullah Atal, can be the key opener for Afghanistan in the upcoming match against Hong Kong in Asia Cup 2025. Atal has represented his team in 13 T20Is and scored 250 runs at a strike rate of 109.02. It will be interesting to watch how he will contribute to his team in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025.
Hong Kong's Ayush Shukla can be a crucial player for his team with the bowl in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. In T20Is, Shukla has played 52 matches and took 47 wickets at a bowling average of 25.04. His tally also includes one four-wicket haul.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz, known for his hard-hitting at the top, can be the game-changer batter for the Afghanistan in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. In T20Is, Gurbaz has played 71 matches and scored 1781 runs at a strike rate of 132.7.
Nizakat Khan's consistency with bat can be one of Hong Kong’s greatest asset in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 match against Afghanistan. So far, Nizakat has played 115 T20Is and scored 2282 runs at an average of 21.9. In bowing, he has taken 11 wickets at a bowling average of 19.6.
Rashid Khan, known for his mystery spin bowling, is the player to watch for Afghanistan in the first match of Asia Cup 2025 between Hong Kong and Afghanistan. So far, in 100 T20Is, Rashid has taken 170 wickets at a bowling average of 13.8.