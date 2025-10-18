/Rashid Khan condemns Pakistan airstrikes that killed 3 Afghan cricketers

It was a night of chaos in Afghanistan’s Paktika Province as at least 10 people were killed in an alleged air strike by Pakistan on late Friday and early hours of Saturday (Oct 18) morning. The air strikes carried out in Urgun District saw three cricketers fall victim in the attack, after which Afghanistan cricket legend Rashid Khan slammed Pakistan. Rashid called the attack “immoral” and “barbaric” and condemned Pakistan for violation of human rights.

Rashid Khan slams Pakistan

"I am deeply saddened by the loss of civilian lives in the recent Pakistani aerial strikes on Afghanistan," Rashid wrote. "A tragedy that claimed the lives of women, children, and aspiring young cricketers who dreamed of representing their nation on the world stage."

"It is absolutely immoral and barbaric to target civilian infrastructure. These unjust and unlawful actions represent a grave violation of human rights and must not go unnoticed," continued Rashid.

"In light of the precious innocent souls lost, I welcome the ACB's decision to withdraw from upcoming fixtures against Pakistan. I stand with our people at this difficult time; our national dignity must come before all else," concluded Rashid Khan.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) also confirmed the death of three cricketers in a detailed statement. The board did not hold back and has since withdrawn from a tri-nation T20I series which involved Pakistan.

The ACB in a statement said, “Three players had earlier traveled to Sharana, the capital of Paktika province, to participate in a friendly cricket match. After returning home to Urgun, they were targeted during a gathering. The ACB considers this a great loss for Afghanistan’s sports community, its athletes, and the cricketing family.

“The ACB also extends its deepest condolences and solidarity to the bereaved families of the martyrs and to the people of Paktika Province.” It added, "In response to this tragic incident and as a gesture of respect to the victims, the Afghanistan Cricket Board has decided to withdraw from participating in the upcoming Tri-Nation T20I Series involving Pakistan, scheduled to be played in late November."

What could be the reason for attack?

Since the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul in 2021, violence in Pakistan has increased, heightening tensions between the two neighbours. The return of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) intensified violence, with hundreds of attacks targeting Pakistani forces. In response to recent assaults, Pakistan closed major border crossings and made clear it will not tolerate Afghan soil being used for attacks.

Adding to the complexity is the “India factor.” Pakistan sees India as a rival vying for influence in Afghanistan. Pakistan closely tracked Taliban’s foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi's visit to India. Blaming New Delhi, Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif alleged that Kabul is fighting ‘India’s proxy war' with Islamabad.