/Kohli, Rohit not automatic pick for 2027 ODI World Cup even 'if they score three hundreds' in Australia, says BCCI chief selector Agarkar

Prashant Talreja
Published: Oct 17, 2025, 21:27 IST | Updated: Oct 17, 2025, 21:27 IST
Both of them retired from Test cricket earlier this year after announcing their retirement from T20Is following last year's T20 World Cup win. There are still nearly two years left before the world cup and BCCI chief selector isn't willing to guarantee a place for them.

The conversation around Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma being part of 2027 ODI World Cup is growing louder with each passing day. The duo is currently in Australia for the three-ODI series which starts October 19 in Perth. It is the first time both the players will be playing an international match since India's title winning Champions Trophy 2025 campaign. Both of them retired from Test cricket earlier this year after announcing their retirement from T20Is following last year's T20 World Cup win. There are still nearly two years left before the world cup and BCCI chief selector isn't willing to guarantee a place for them.

Agarkar denies confirming Virat-Kohli as automatic pick for 2027 ODI World Cup

"Two years from now, it is difficult to say what the situation will be. Who knows, there can be younger players who will take the spot. Both are great players, and they will not be put to the test in every match. Once they start playing, we will assess the situation. It is about winning trophies, not just runs. It is not like if they score three hundreds in the Australia series, they will play the World Cup in 2027. We have to take the situation into consideration," said the India chief selector at an event on Friday (Oct 17).

India vs Australia tour details and squad for ODIs

India ODI squad vs Australia: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal

India vs Australia ODI schedule: 1st ODI on Oct 19 (Perth), 2nd ODI on Oct 23 (Adelaide), 3rd ODI on Oct 25 (Sydney)

