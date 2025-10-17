/Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits help South Africa overcome Sri Lanka and rain

South Africa strengthened their place at the second place of the points table with a 10-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in a rain-affected match of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 on Friday (Oct 17) in Colombo. Chasing 121 runs in 20 overs (DLS method), South African openers Laura Wolvaardt (60) and Tazmin Brits (55) hit brilliant half-centuries to lead their team to victory. The pitch offered little help for bowlers, but the Sri Lankan bowlers failed to utilize it and could not provide even a single breakthrough. Both openers together put up an unbeaten 125-run partnership that sealed the victory comfortably for their team.

Earlier in the match, Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat first. Opener Vishmi Gunaratne made a steady 34 runs after returning to the field following her injury. Nilakshi de Silva (18) and Kavisha Dilhari (14) also made some contributions. Captain Chamari Athapaththu scored 11 before being dismissed by Masabata Klaas. For South Africa, Nonkululeko Mlaba shone with the ball, picking up three important wickets, while Klaas also took two wickets.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

For her solid performance with the bat, South African captain Laura Wolvaardt was named Player of the Match, scoring 60 runs and guiding her team to a comfortable win.

With this defeat, Sri Lanka slipped to seventh place in the points table, while South Africa sealed their place at the second spot with their fourth win in the tournament. South Africa will now look to carry this momentum into their next ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 matches.

Updated Points Table, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025