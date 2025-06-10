/Nicholas Pooran adds to list of shocking retirements in 2025, calls time on international career at 29

West Indies leading run-scorer Nicholas Pooran has announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect in a shocking announcement on Tuesday (June 10). Pooran, who made his debut for the West Indies in 2016, is the side’s highest scorer in T20Is ahead of legendary Chris Gayle. His retirement adds to the list of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who had earlier announced their retirements from Test cricket for India.

Pooran calls time on international career

“After much thought and reflection, I’ve decided to announce my retirement from international cricket,” a statement released by the 29-year-old on his Instagram account read..

More to Follow...