/Next BCCI President: Sachin Tendulkar unlikely to contest for vacant post, firm releases statement

India’s legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar is not in the race for the vacant post of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president as he distanced himself on Thursday (Sep 11). Tendulkar, who represented India for more than two decades, was reportedly linked with the BCCI president post, which has been vacant since Roger Binny resigned in August. However, Tendulkar’s representative firm has now released a statement, distancing the legendary cricketer from the post.

Tendulkar distances himself from BCCI top post

“It has come to our attention that certain reports and rumours have been circulating regarding Mr. Sachin Tendulkar being considered, or nominated, for the position of President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). We wish to categorically state that no such development has taken place. We urge all concerned to refrain from giving credence to unfounded speculations,” a statement from SRT Sports Management, who represents Tendulkar read.