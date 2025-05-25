MS Dhoni has fueled speculations of his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he got ready for the final league game of the season. The former India captain, now 43 is likely playing his final IPL match as Chennai Super Kings take on Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. During the toss, Dhoni was questioned on his body fitness when he came up with a bold replay, fueling rumours of his IPL retirement.

Dhoni fuels retirement rumours

“It's (his body) surviving. Every year is a new challenge. It needs a lot of maintenance. Didn't trouble me enough when I was playing international cricket,” Dhoni said while speaking at the toss for GT vs CSK.

Dhoni’s retirement has been a huge talking point with him being on the wrong side of the age scale. Now 43, he is unlikely to have the fitness that could win matches, raising questions about his place on the CSK side.

Despite his age, he is not the oldest player in the competition’s history as Aussie bowler Brad Hogg holds the current record having represented Kolkata Knight Riders at 45 years and 92 days.

Interestingly, Dhoni announced his international retirement untimely in 2020, a year after he had featured in the ODI World Cup semifinal loss against New Zealand. Given his unpredictable nature, it won’t be a surprise if Dhoni announces his retirement later in the year. He did not get a send-off game while playing for India, and it again won’t be a surprise if he retires without one for CSK.

For now, CSK’s inability to qualify for the IPL 2025 Playoffs means, Dhoni’s journey in the current season comes to an end. He was handed back the captaincy role after Ruturaj Gaikwad was injured midway through the season.