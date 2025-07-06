/Is Shubman Gill ready to break the 1000 run mark in a Test series? Here's what the number suggest

Shubman Gill is enjoying the form of his life as the Indian skipper leads from the front in the ongoing five-match Test series against England. Appointed India captain in the red-ball format in May, Gill had plenty of responsibilities on his shoulders heading into the series with few expecting him to buckle down under pressure. Instead, he has been a knife to butter when and enjoyed the batting spree in the Test series. This has led to conversations of him scoring 1000 runs in the Test series as his form does look like slowing.

Will Gill reach the 1000-run mark Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy?

The article is being written on the final day of the Edgbaston Test where Gill at the time of writing has three hundreds including a double ton in the series. He has scored 585 runs in four innings with a maximum of six innings remaining in the series for Gill. This means he needs 415 runs in the three remaining matches of the series.

However, considering he has already scored 430 runs in the Edgbaston Test, the 415-run target remains well within his sight. If he is able to score 415 runs, then he will become the first batter in the 148-year history of Test cricket to complete 1000 runs in a series.

Currently, the record for most runs in a series is held by Australia great Donald Bradman who scored 974 runs in the 1930 Ashes. Gill needs 390 runs to break that record, and it won’t be a surprise if he achieves that feat.

Who leads the record for Indian batters?

Currently, Sunil Gavaskar holds the record for most runs by an Indian in a Test series having scored 774 runs in the 1970 West Indies. Gavaskar played in eight matches during that series, while Gill is already on 585 runs. The Indian skipper needs 140 more runs in six remaining innings to become the Indian with the most runs in a series and in all probability that won’t be a surprise if that record is broken in the third Test at Lord’s which starts on July 10.

Indians with most runs in a Test series

1. Sunil Gavaskar – 774 Runs vs West Indies in 1970-71

2. Sunil Gavaskar – 732 Runs vs West Indies in 1978-79

3. Yashasvi Jaiswal – 712 Runs vs England in 2023-24

4. Virat Kohli – 692 Runs vs Australia in 2014-15

5. Virat Kohli – 655 Runs vs England in 2016-17