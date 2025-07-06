/IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant adds another feather to hat, becomes first Asian batter to achieve THIS feat in SENA

India's star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has etched his name in cricket history by becoming the first Asian wicketkeeper to score 2000 runs in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia.) This incredible feat was achieved during Day 4 (July 5) of the second Test against England in Birmingham, adding another milestone to his stellar Test career.

Pant now has 2023 runs in 28 Tests in these tough conditions, with six centuries and six fifties to his name. His average stands at a solid 41.28, proving his consistency in tough overseas conditions. In the ongoing series, Pant has been in phenomenal form. He has scored 342 runs in just four innings, with two centuries and a fifty. His best score so far in this series is 134 runs, and he has been vital in helping India build strong partnerships. He has played attacking style of cricket with an impressive strike rate of 81.81 showing his fearless approach to batting.

Pant's latest knock of 65 runs off just 58 balls in the second innings and was a crucial contribution with eight fours and three sixes. His aggressive and entertaining batting helped India set a challenging target of 609 runs for England.

Aside from his batting records, Pant also holds the record for the most sixes by a batter in an away country. With 23 sixes, he overtook England's Ben Stokes (21) for this honour, showcasing his ability to go big when needed.

As India head into Day 5, they require seven wickets to script a historic win in Birmingham. The visitors haven't tasted the success here as they have lost seven Tests and drew once.