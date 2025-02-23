Yorkshire-born Australian gloveman Josh Inglis was the star of the night against England in the marquee Champions Trophy match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday (Feb 22). The right-handed batter slammed his maiden ODI hundred to steer the defending world champions to complete the highest successful run-chase (353) in an ICC event - Australia’s second biggest in this format ever, winning the game by five wickets.

Inglis walked in during the 20th over, with Australia needing 200 runs in around 30 overs. Though the target is achievable in today’s game, as proved by Australia at the end (having wrapped up the chase with 15 balls remaining), doing it still required plenty of effort.

Commenting on what helped Australia win their first Champions Trophy game since 2009, Inglis said dew played a massive factor, explaining how training in Lahore for two nights (before this match) made Australia believe in hunting the highest score ever scored in this competition.

“I think 350 is a big total in any one-day game – but we trained here at night for the last couple of days, and it got really dewy around 7.30-8 o'clock,” Inglis said after the game. “So, we sort of knew that was in our favour during the run chase, and if we could take it deep enough, it would be tough for the bowlers at the back end.

“It made life easier for us; the wicket skidded on beautifully, and it really helped our run chase,” he continued.

Famous run chase and how it unfolded

After England opener Ben Duckett powered his team to register 351 for eight batting first, thanks to his highest ODI score (165) – also the highest for any batter in this tournament history, Australia’s new opening pair of Travis Head and Matthew Short provided a blistering start.

Though the two English quicks – Jofra Archer and Mark Wood accounted for Head (6) and captain Steve Smith (5), respectively, they struggled throughout, conceding over 75 runs each during their respective spells, as the Aussie batters made most of the wet outfield and the ball.

Crediting the 95-run stand between Short and Marnus Labuschagne for setting the base for him and the remaining batters to come and deliver for the team, Inglis said,

"I think, firstly, the partnership between Shorty and Marnus was really important. They set the platform there, (and) got us off to a good start. We were in and around the run rate to start off with.

"Then me, and Carey, we didn't really say too much out there. Carey is pretty quiet when he's batting. I just tried to not look at the scoreboard too much, look at the run rate, (just) keep batting the way we were going. We knew if we could get close enough with Maxi (Glenn Maxwell) still to come – we've just seen what Maxi can do, and everyone's seen it for a while now.

"To get close enough for him to be able to explode like that at the back end was probably in the back of our thoughts,” he added.

Meanwhile, a win in Lahore, where Australia will play another match against Afghanistan (on February 28) sees them sharing two points with table-toppers South Africa, whom they face next in Rawalpindi on February 25.

(With inputs from agencies)