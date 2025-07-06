/IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Will rain spoil India's party as visitors near historic win at Edgbaston?

The Indian team is just seven wickets away from sealing a historic win at Edgbaston as the visitors sit in the driver’s seat ahead of the final day action in Birmingham. Shubman Gill and Co have produced a fluent batting performance throughout the contest putting England on the back foot who need a near-improbable 536 more runs to win the match. However, rain could save the day for the hosts as it could stand between India and its historic win in Edgbaston. So what is the weather like ahead of the final day of the second Test?

Weather Report Day 5, will rain play spoilsport?

According to a weather report from the local metrological department, there is a high probability of rain in the early stages of the morning. However, it will ease out as the day progresses. The probability of rain at 7 am is 79 percent, whereas it will drop down to 22 percent at 1 pm local time.

The final day between the two sides begins at 10 am local time. If it does end up raining by 1 pm, then the game would most likely begin after lunch, which could see the hosts push for a draw.

India on the cusp

In their previous eight matches played for India at Edgbaston, they have lost seven and drawn once, keeping the win’s column empty. The solitary draw came in the 1986 series, where India would go on to win the series under Kapil Dev’s captaincy. However, apart from that Edgbaston has proved to be a fort hard to capture for the visitors.

England will start Day 5 at 72/3 with Ollie Pope (24) and Harry Brook (15) in the middle. A win looks beyond imaginable for the hosts as they will likely push for a draw on the final day.

Visitors India need seven wickets on the final day with Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj carrying huge responsibilities on their shoulders. India will have a better part of 90 overs (if rain plays no part) to get the job done with the likes of Prashidh Krishna, Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja also in the bowling ranks.