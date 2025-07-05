/Vaibhav Suryavanshi becomes first player in U19 ODIs to achieve THIS milestone

Teen sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi delivered a remarkable batting performance on Saturday (Jul 5) against England U19 in Worcester. The teenager smashed a quickfire 143 runs off 78 balls, as India posted 363 runs in 50 overs. The 14-year-old sets a new record for the fastest century in Men’s Youth One Day Internationals (ODIs). The left-handed opener took just 52 balls, surpassing the previous best of 53 balls held by Pakistan’s Kamran Ghulam. Suryavanshi's power-hitting innings included 13 fours and 10 sixes before getting out on 143 runs from 78 balls.\

Suryavanshi sets new record

Last year, he hit the second-fastest century in a Men’s Youth Test against Australia U-19 in Chennai.

Suryavanshi has been in top form during this whole series. In the third match, he smashed a 20-ball half-century, the second-fastest by an Indian in U19 ODIs and helped India to win the match by four wickets and take a 2-1 lead.

In the ongoing match, India posted a huge total of 363 runs for the loss of 9 wickets; apart from Vaibhav, Vihaan Malhotra also scored a century and helped his team to post a big total. For England, Jack Home and Sebastian Morgan took four and three wickets, respectively.

At the time of writing, England were 65 for none and still needed 299 runs to win, having 10 wickets in hand.

Fastest hundreds in U19 ODIs