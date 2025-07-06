/5 Largest win margins for India in Test cricket (by runs)

As India edge closer to win in the Edgbaston Test on Sunday against England, here is a glance at five of their biggest wins in terms of runs.
India recorded a historic victory over England by 434 runs in the 3rd Test at Rajkot, held from 15 to 18 February 2024. This dominant performance marked India’s biggest ever win by runs in Test cricket and completely dismantled the English side in all departments.
India defeated New Zealand by 372 runs in the 2nd Test at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai in December 2021, marking what was then India’s biggest-ever win by runs in Test cricket — until it was later surpassed by the 434-run win over England at Rajkot in 2024.
Yes, India defeated South Africa by 337 runs in the 4th Test at Feroz Shah Kotla (now Arun Jaitley Stadium), Delhi, from 3rd to 7th December 2015. It was a historic win and, at that time, India’s biggest victory by runs in Test cricket.
India registered a commanding victory over New Zealand by 321 runs in the third Test of the 2016 series, held at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore from October 8 to 11. This match was historic as it was Indore’s first-ever Test, and India made it memorable with a dominant all-round performance to complete a 3–0 whitewash in the series.
India registered a monumental victory over Australia by 320 runs in a dominant display of Test cricket at the IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. This massive win stands as one of India’s largest ever in terms of runs, showcasing their supremacy in both batting and bowling departments.