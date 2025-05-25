Is MS Dhoni retiring? This is what we know ahead of CSK's final IPL 2025 match

Chennai Super Kings will drop curtains on a horrible Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) campaign as they face Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (May 25). While the race for the Qualifier 1 spot is heating up, the majority of the eyes are on MS Dhoni, who could be playing his final professional match. Captaining the side, Dhoni is now 43 as rumours are accelerating of his retirement ahead of the final game. So here’s what we know of the former India captain and his retirement plans.

MS Dhoni to retire?

At the time of writing, there is no official word from the player or his management or Chennai Super Kings that Dhoni is retiring. With Dhoni sitting on the wrong side of the age scale, and him turning 44 next season, it is unlikely he might feature in the IPL, however, any possibilities can’t be ruled out. Despite his age, he is not the oldest player in the competition’s history as Aussie bowler Brad Hogg holds the current record having represented Kolkata Knight Riders at 45 years and 92 days.

Interestingly, Dhoni announced his international retirement untimely in 2020, a year after he had featured in the ODI World Cup semifinal loss against New Zealand. Given his unpredictable nature, it won’t be a surprise if Dhoni announces his retirement later in the year. He did not get a send-off game while playing for India, and it again won’t be a surprise if he retires without one for CSK.

For now, CSK’s inability to qualify for the IPL 2025 Playoffs means, Dhoni’s journey in the current season comes to an end. He was handed back the captaincy role after Ruturaj Gaikwad was injured midway through the season.

So it will be interesting to see, whether Dhoni is back on the field for IPL 2026 or if will we witness him for one last time on Sunday.