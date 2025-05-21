Published: May 21, 2025, 15:23 IST | Updated: May 21, 2025, 17:00 IST
After an early exit this season, CSK would look to take back the positives and build a strong team for next season. Here are five key players CSK might retain after IPL 2025.
1. Khaleel Ahmed
Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed has been valuable to his side. He has given early blows to the opposition and has scalped 14 wickets in 11 games with the best of 3/29.
2. Dewald Brevis
Dewald Brevis, often titled Baby AB, has scored 168 runs in five outings with a strike rate of 168. He could be potentially in their plans to build a strong batting lineup.
3. MS Dhoni
It has not been quite a season for MS Dhoni so far. But he has been an asset for CSK since the inception of the IPL. His captaincy skills and ability to change the game behind the wickets make him invaluable.
4. Ayush Mhatre
Ayush Mhatre has been promising for CSK this season. He has scored 206 runs in six games with an electrifying strike rate of 187. With such an impactful performance, CSK may consider retaining him for the next season as part of their long-term plans.
5. Ravindra Jadeja
All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has had a steady season so far. He has contributed with both bat and ball, scoring 280 runs and picking up eight wickets in 13 games. His ability to change the game in all three departments makes him notable.