Yuzvendra Chahal is under the injury cloud for his side’s last league game, and perhaps the most significant clash thus far this season, against Mumbai Indians on Monday (May 26) in Jaipur. What makes this blockbuster clash interesting is the winner’s position on the points table heading into the IPL 2025 playoffs, which will seal the top-two finish and play Qualifier 1 on Thursday (May 29) in Mullanpur.

Chahal missed his side’s previous game against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday (May 24) with a niggle injury, as described by PBKS’ spin coach Sunil Joshi.

However, per the latest reports, he will miss Punjab’s last league game against Mumbai with a wrist injury in a blow to his franchise’s bid for a top-two finish. Considering the winner seals the spot at the top, Chahal’s absence could hurt Punjab. But PBKS remain hopeful of him regaining full fitness for the IPL 2025 playoffs, starting next week.



Meanwhile, Punjab reached the playoffs for the first time in 11 years, having last made it in 2014, when they reached the final but lost it to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

PBKS in IPL 2025



Punjab boosted their confidence at the auction only, and even before that, by appointing Ricky Ponting as the head coach and later Shreyas Iyer, appointing him as the captain. Thanks to the over-the-top budget heading into the auction, PBKS could splurge INR 27 crore on Iyer, making him the most expensive purchase in the tournament's history.



That move did wonders for the franchise, which maintained a winning run in IPL 2025 and made it to the playoffs. Under Ponting and Iyer’s guidance, Punjab found success against almost all teams, stamping their authority this season.



As things stand, they sit in second place on the points table with 17 points from 13 contested matches.

Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Josh Inglis (wk), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Marco Jansen and Arshdeep Singh