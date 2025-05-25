‘I am done’: MS Dhoni addresses future after CSK’s last IPL game this season

CSK stand-in captain MS Dhoni addressed his future after CSK’s last IPL 2025 game on Sunday (May 25). Beating Gujarat Titans (GT) by 83 runs in Ahmedabad, CSK finished their already-shallow season with four wins and eight points from 14 contested matches, sitting in the tenth position. However, like every season for a long time, Dhoni answered questions about his cricket career, which is now in the twilight stage.

The 43-year-old cricket veteran endured a challenging time with the bat this season, scoring just 195 runs from 13 outings at a strike rate of 135.17. Although his team hit its highest total this season, whacking a magnificent 230 for five in its last league match, Dhoni did not bat, with the contribution coming from the top order.



When asked about his IPL future, Dhoni said, as always, it depends on several factors, including his fitness, his hunger and his contribution to his team’s success. Dhoni said he would not hurry to decide his future, adding he has plenty of time on his hands to conclude.



"It depends. Again, I would say would say the same thing: I have four-five months to decide, there's no hurry to decide what needs to be done," Dhoni said at the post-match presser.



"Every year, it's 15% more effort to keep the body fit, not to forget this is top-level cricket. It's professional cricket - you have to be at your best - and it's not always performance that you can count, because if cricketers start retiring because of performance, then a few of them will retire when they're 22.



"What is important to see if how much hunger you have, what kind of fitness you have, and how much you can contribute to the team, and whether the team needs you or not. So I have enough time. I will go back to Ranchi - haven't been home for a long time - enjoy a few bike rides, [take a] couple of months and then decide,” Dhoni continued.



Meanwhile, keeping everyone hanging around for a clear answer, he said, "I'm not saying I'm done, I'm not saying I'm coming back. As I said, I have

the luxury of time. When you have the luxury, then why not think about it and then decide?"

‘Good to finish on a good note’



CSK began this season with a thumping win over Mumbai Indians, but how life and cricket had it, they failed to win beyond four matches, while MI qualified for IPL 2025 playoffs, even fighting for a top-two finish now. Despite the results, including CSK’s last game, Dhoni said, “We didn't have a very good season, but good to finish on a good note,” Dhoni said.



"I think this was one of the perfect performances - from the bowling department, batting department, not to forget, the fielding and catching. Throughout the season, I don't think we have caught very well, so this was one game where the catching was also good," he added.