IPL 2025 : Mumbai Indians clinch last-over thriller to down Gujarat Titans in Eliminator; set to face PBKS in Q2

Mumbai Indians will play for a spot in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) after they clinched a thrilling contest against Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator on Friday (May 30). Playing at the New Chandigarh Stadium in Mullanpur, Mumbai beat Gujarat by 20 runs and will now play Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2 for a place in the IPL 2025 final. The win is also Mumbai Indians’ first in an Eliminator contest as they now set their eyes on a sixth IPL title.

GT miss out on Qualifier 2

Needing 229 runs to win and proceed to the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2, Gujarat Titans had a poor start as they lost skipper Shubman Gill in the first over of the innings. However, that did not stop the 2022 IPL champions from serving a thriller as Sai Sudharsan scored 80 off 49. The Orange Cap holder kept GT in the chase despite wickets falling at the other end. He was well supported by Washington Sundar (48 off 24) and Sherfane Rutherford (24 off 15).

However, Mumbai kept their nerves at crucial moments and scalped the wickets of Sudharsan and Sundar to gain the upper hand in the death overs.

In the end, Ashwini Kumar kept his nerves as Mumbai defended 24 runs in the final over to win the match.

Rohit shines for Mumbai Indians

Having opted to bat first, Jonny Bairstow was dismissed for a well-made 47 off 22 before he was dismissed by Sai Kishore. He and Rohit Sharma put together an opening stand of 84 runs as Mumbai made a fantastic start. Later Suryakumar Yadav joined Rohit as they continued the batting onslaught. The pair stitched a stand of 59 runs for the second wicket before Suryakumar fell to Sai Kishore on a sweep shot with him scoring 33 off 20.

Tilak Varma also played a crucial knock with a score of 25 off 11. However, it was Rohit who made the headlines having scored 81 off 50 which included 4 sixes and 9 fours.

As a result of the great start, Mumbai scored 228/5 in their 20 overs with Hardik Pandya also playing a cameo of unbeaten 22 runs in the end.

Mumbai will next face Punjab on Sunday (June 1) in Qualifier 2 with the winner playing against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the final on June 3.