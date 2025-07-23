/IND-W vs ENG-W: Harmanpreet Kaur reflects on series-winning knock, says 'I wanted to give my best'

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur played a match-winning knock against England Women on Tuesday (July 22) after they beat the hosts by 13 runs in the third WODI to pocket the series 2-1. Playing at Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street, Harmanpreet scored a 102-run knock, which helped the visitors secure the final contest as they prepare for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. Reflecting on the win, Harmanpreet stated that she wanted to give her best.

Harmanpreet Kaur reflects on match-winning knock

"In all the matches I wanted to give my best in batting, but today's game was crucial to us," she said. "The plan was to spend some time on the wicket and then see how things go. That really worked for me.

"The first [ten] balls, I didn't get any runs but then I was just talking to myself: 'I'm not going to lose myself, just be there, be there for the team'."

With the series level 1-1, India Women got off to a superb start as Pratika Rawal (26) and Smriti Mandhana (45) stitched a stand of 64 runs for the opening wicket. However, it was Harmanpreet who stole the show as she also completed 4000 runs in ODIs. Harleen Deol (45), Jemimah Rodrigues (50) and Richa Ghosh (38) would also play their role as India scored 318/5 in their 50 overs.

In reply, England gave a stern response to the Women in Blue after losing two early wickets. After being 8/2, Emma Lamb 68) and skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt (98) stitched a 162-run stand for the third wicket, in the process maintaining England’s interest in the decider. However, losing wickets in the death overs cost England the match as they fell short of the target by 13 runs and lost the series 2-1 at home.