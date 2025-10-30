/IND vs SA, Test Series: Tea before lunch? Here's why Guwahati clash will have revised schedule

The Indian team will have yet another Test assignment in November as they will face South Africa in a two-match Test series starting Friday (Nov 14) at the Eden Gardens. While the iconic venue will raise the curtains for an all-format tour from the Proteas, it will be the second contest at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati that will make headlines. According to sources, the Test match will have a revised schedule, meaning fans will witness something new.

What is the revised schedule?

According to a report from The Indian Express, the India vs South Africa clash will have tea before lunch, an unusual practice when it comes to Test cricket. The report states that the second Test in Guwahati will begin 30 minutes prior to the usual start time of 9:30 AM. The first session will run from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, before the second session starts at 11:20 AM. The second session will run from 11:20 AM to 1:20 PM, with lunch being called.

The final session will commence at 2:00 PM, and before Stumps will be called at 4:00 PM. The changes are made considering that the North East of India experiences an earlier sunset than the rest of the country. The revised schedule will help teams bowl maximum overs throughout the day, as play cannot be postponed any longer than 4:00 PM.

The Test series is likely to see the return of Rishabh Pant to the Indian side, having missed action for the last few months. However, he was back in action on Thursday when India A took on South Africa A in a warm-up match. His return will force Dhruv Jurel to warm the bench, while Narayan Jagadeesan will drop out altogether from the Indian squad.

Schedule for India vs South Africa Test Series

1st Test – From 14 November to 18 November, Eden Gardens, Kolkata

2nd Test – From 22 November to 26 November, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati